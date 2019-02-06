BRIEF—Merck to expand US biopharmaceutical R&D facility

German drugs and Chemical group Merck KGaA today announced a $70 million investment to expand its state of the art research and development (R&D) facility in Billerica, Massachusetts.

The new building will span 145,000 square feet, offering new laboratory and collaborative working space to accommodate approximately 400 new and current R&D employees focused on advancing science in oncology, immuno-oncology and immunology

With this latest project, Merck will have invested more than $150 million in infrastructure to advance biopharmaceutical R&D in the state of Massachusetts in recent years, with more than 150 new jobs added to its growing US R&D Hub in Billerica since 2011.