Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF— More drug prices hiked in USA as 2020 begins

Pharmaceutical
2 January 2020

The drug price hike of 2020 has commenced, with costs rising for more than 250 medications, according to  data analyzed by 3 Axis Advisors and reported by Reuters.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences and Biogen raised their US list prices on more than 50 drugs on New Year’s Day, adding to the couple hundred  increases from drugmakers including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi a day earlier.

While nearly all of the price increases are below 10% and the median price increase is around 5%, more early year price increases could still be announced.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA imposes partial hold on Epizyme’s lead candidate
26 April 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Phase III trial of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate initiated
23 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA approves Heron Therapeutics’ Zynrelef
13 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA issues new draft guidance on real-world data
30 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze