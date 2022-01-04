Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Mycapssa results published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology

Pharmaceutical
4 January 2022

Rare diseases company Amryt has announced that The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology has published full results of a global Phase III trial that compared Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules) to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly.

The MPOWERED study was designed to support the marketing authorization application for Mycapssa to the European Medicines Agency, which is currently under evaluation.

These results add to the evidence base built with two previous Phase III trials, CH-ACM-01 and CHIASMA OPTIMAL, both of which supported the US approval of Mycapssa for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide.



