Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—New chief medical officer at Enthera Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical
4 October 2021

Enthera Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held autoimmune disease specialist based in Milan, Italy, has appointed Antonio Speziale as chief medical officer.

Dr Speziale was formerly translational medicine leader at Galapagos, and has held senior management positions at Novartis, Shire and Genzyme, now part of Sanofi.

Enthera is developing first-in-class biologics based on the discovery of a novel apoptosis pathway, and the firm’s new CMO will help advance lead candidate Ent001 through proof-of-concept studies and into Phase I trials.

The company also wants to broaden its pipeline, using proceeds from the recent series A financing of 35 million euros ($40 million).



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze