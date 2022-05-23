Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—New dual-target checkpoint blocker among AstraZeneca data

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22), data on 18 new and approved products will be offered by British firm AstraZeneca.

The company has lined up nine oral presentations, including a plenary presentation of the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase III trial for Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.

Executive VP of oncology Dave Fredrickson said: “the groundbreaking data from DESTINY-Breast04 will show the potential of Enhertu to treat patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer who have never before been eligible for HER2-targeted treatments.”

The company is also presenting “promising clinical data” for the bispecific PD1-CTLA4 antibody MEDI5752 in advanced renal cell carcinoma, a unique candidate which combines two established checkpoint targets in one molecule.

