Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—New online platform for scientific advice from EMA

Pharmaceutical
12 October 2020

From October 19, 2020, developers of human or veterinary medicines should use the European Medicines Agency’s IRIS Regulatory & Scientific Information Management Platform to request scientific advice.

At any stage of a medicine's development, the developer can ask for guidance and direction from the EMA, known as scientific advice, on the best methods and study designs to generate robust data on how well a medicine works and how safe it is.

The IRIS platform will provide a single space for applicants and EMA to submit requests, communicate, share information and deliver documents concerning each scientific advice procedure.

Medicine developers wishing to apply for scientific advice must first be registered to use IRIS. Guidance is available on how to register for and use IRIS for scientific advice and other regulatory procedures.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bristol-Myers’ hep C drug Daklinza approved in Europe
27 August 2014
Pharmaceutical
Is Europe putting cancer research at risk?
25 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
Eli Lilly delays US and Europe filings for new diabetes agent peglispro
23 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
CHMP issues positive opinion on new schedule for Sanofi Pasteur's Hexyon
9 February 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze