Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—New positive data for Kisqali combination in advanced breast cancer

Pharmaceutical
7 December 2017

Novartis has announced positive results from the MONALEESA-7 trial investigating a Kisqali (ribociclib) combination therapy as a treatment for certain types of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The Phase III trial compares treatment with the CDK4/6 inhibitor plus an aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen and goserelin with endocrine therapy and goserelin alone.

The company says the data show improved median progression-free survival of 23.8 months compared to 13 months for the control group. No new safety signals were observed.

Novartis says it plans to discuss the data with global health authorities worldwide. The therapy was first approved in the USA in March this year, and in the EU in August.

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