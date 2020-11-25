Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—New research initiative to explore the challenges for lung cancer patients in Europe to access radiotherapy

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2020

The European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) and the ESTRO Cancer Foundation (ECF) have announced the launch of a new research initiative to explore challenges to the uptake of radiotherapy for lung cancer patients in Europe.

Supported by a grant from AstraZeneca, this project will use qualitative and quantitative research to characterize the radiotherapy access landscape in Europe and develop policy recommendations to improve patient outcomes by closing gaps in access to high-quality radiotherapy.

Radiotherapy is a critical component of the care pathway for many lung cancer patients, aiming to achieve cure in early stage disease and with the potential to relieve symptoms in fully metastatic patients. Although radiotherapy is recommended for more than 50% of cancer patients, ESTRO has previously established that only 70% of the patients who could benefit from radiotherapy are getting access to this critical cancer treatment in Europe.

