Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Newly-licensed US manufacturing facility to increase availability of Fluzone

Pharmaceutical
17 June 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has granted approval to Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi, for an additional influenza manufacturing facility located in Swiftwater, PA, which involves an investment of $425 million.

The newly-completed facility further expands production and distribution of Sanofi's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent for the upcoming 2021-2022 influenza season in the USA and will create up to 200 additional manufacturing jobs. Commercialization activities for the USA market are underway, with plans to support other countries in the future.

"We are experiencing fast-growing demand for our vaccine in the US and globally, given the 10 years of data demonstrating protection from flu and its related complications," said Elaine O'Hara, head of North America commercial operations for Sanofi Pasteur, adding: "Our new facility will complement our existing capacities to produce enough high-dose vaccine for all people 65 and older in as many countries as possible this flu season and beyond, supporting the needs of healthcare providers and patients."

