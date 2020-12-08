Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Novartis and RetinAI spy broader collaboration

Pharmaceutical
8 December 2020

Swiss firms RetinAI Medical and Novartis are to collaborate in the use of artificial intelligence tools for the development of ophthalmology and digital health products.

The first project under the agreement is to support a global clinical study in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, testing the use of artificial intelligence to augment optical coherence tomography.

RetinAI is using its RetinAI Discovery data management platform, as well as tools to support diagnostic analyses and clinical workflows, among other things.

Novartis’ global ophthalmology development head, Dirk Sauer, said the firms were already working together “to enhance and more efficiently structure retina scans and data collected from our clinical studies.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Faster-acting dry eye drops work well in Phase III studies
11 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Santhera signs supply deal with Ewopharma
18 January 2016
Pharmaceutical
ThromboGenics regains full rights to eye drug from Novartis
18 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Alcon to be relisted as pure medtech firm, as Novartis focuses on drugs
29 June 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze