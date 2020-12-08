BRIEF—Novartis and RetinAI spy broader collaboration

Swiss firms RetinAI Medical and Novartis are to collaborate in the use of artificial intelligence tools for the development of ophthalmology and digital health products.

The first project under the agreement is to support a global clinical study in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, testing the use of artificial intelligence to augment optical coherence tomography.

RetinAI is using its RetinAI Discovery data management platform, as well as tools to support diagnostic analyses and clinical workflows, among other things.

Novartis’ global ophthalmology development head, Dirk Sauer, said the firms were already working together “to enhance and more efficiently structure retina scans and data collected from our clinical studies.”