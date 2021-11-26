Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Novo Nordisk announces impact from VBP procurement for insulin in China

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2021

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk says it has received the results from the Volume Based Procurement (VBP) tender for insulin in China.

The Chinese National Healthcare Security Administration has tendered insulin sold at hospitals, and Novo Nordisk has participated in the tender.

All Novo Nordisk’s insulin were included in the tender except for Ryzodeg (insulin degludec/insulin aspart) and Xultophy (insulin degludec/liraglutide).

Novo Nordisk currently expects an estimated negative impact on global sales growth of around 3% in 2022 as a result of reduced prices and reduced volumes of insulin sold in China.

The VBP for insulin is expected to be implemented during the first half of 2022.

Novo Nordisk will provide the financial outlook for 2021connection with the announcement of the full-year 2021 results on February 2, 2022.

