Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Novo Nordisk invests another 850 million kroner in Kalundborg facilities

Pharmaceutical
14 August 2020

Diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest 850 million Danish kroner ($135 million) in expanding its production facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark.

This new investment brings Novo Nordisk’s total investments in site Kalundborg to more than 2 billion kroner in 2020.

Novo Nordisk currently manufactures a range of diabetes care products in Kalundborg, and the new investment will be used to rebuild and expand an existing production facility to create additional capacity for manufacturing the pharmaceuticals of the future.

In February, Novo Nordisk announced an investment of 800 million kroner in upgrading and expanding facilities at its production site in Kalundborg to ensure capacity for future production of existing and new-generation diabetes care products.

In May, the company announced a further investment of 150 million kroner in a new tablet packaging production line, followed up in June by an investment of 225 million kroner.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk subpoenaed by US Attorney
25 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk invests $60 million in expansion of Kalundborg site
4 July 2016
Pharmaceutical
Novo Holdings to acquire CDMO Catalent
5 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Firms can't add capacity fast enough for new weight loss meds
23 April 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze