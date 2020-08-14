BRIEF—Novo Nordisk invests another 850 million kroner in Kalundborg facilities

Diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest 850 million Danish kroner ($135 million) in expanding its production facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark.

This new investment brings Novo Nordisk’s total investments in site Kalundborg to more than 2 billion kroner in 2020.

Novo Nordisk currently manufactures a range of diabetes care products in Kalundborg, and the new investment will be used to rebuild and expand an existing production facility to create additional capacity for manufacturing the pharmaceuticals of the future.

In February, Novo Nordisk announced an investment of 800 million kroner in upgrading and expanding facilities at its production site in Kalundborg to ensure capacity for future production of existing and new-generation diabetes care products.

In May, the company announced a further investment of 150 million kroner in a new tablet packaging production line, followed up in June by an investment of 225 million kroner.