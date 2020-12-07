Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Novo Nordisk told to withdraw Tresiba press release

7 December 2020

The Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court has ruled that Novo Nordisk's publication of the press release of September 19, 2019: "Tresiba showed an overall lower risk of hypoglycemia and significantly lower HbA1c when compared to insulin glargine U300 in people with type 2 diabetes" was in violation of the Danish Marketing Practices Act and the Danish Medicines Act.

Therefore, Novo Nordisk has been ordered to issue this rectification by which the Danish diabetes care giant withdraws the press release of September19, 2019.

