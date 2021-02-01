BRIEF—Ono out-licenses rights to Kinedak

Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical has agreed to transfer the manufacturing and marketing approval authorization for Kinedak (epalrestat) to Osaka-based Alfresa Pharma.

Launched in Japan in 1992, Kinedak is a first-in-class “ethical drug,” developed originally by Ono.

The product is used to delay and treat early onset diabetic neuropathy.

In a statement, Ono said it would work with Alfresa Pharma to ensure a stable supply of Kinedak tablets.