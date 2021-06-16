Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Ontozry wins approval in the UK

16 June 2021

Swiss firm Arvelle Therapeutics has secured approval in the UK for Ontozry (cenobamate), for the adjunctive treatment of focal-onset seizures in the later-line setting.

The decision comes shortly after approval of the drug in the European Union.

The treatment was approved for partial-onset seizures in the USA in 2019, where it is commercially available under the brand name Xcopri.

Arvelle UK general manager Stuart Mulheron said his firm was “committed to facilitating access for eligible patients in Great Britain and are looking ahead to supporting the NICE and SMC appraisal processes in the coming months.”

Arvelle is now part of Italian family-owned firm Angelini Pharma, following its $960 million acquisition at the start of 2021.

