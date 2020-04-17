Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Orexo board appointments

Pharmaceutical
17 April 2020

Swedish drugmaker Orexo has named James Noble as chairman of the board of directors.

Alongside Mr Noble, Charlotte Hansson was elected as a new member of the board.

Both will replace Martin Nicklasson and Kristina Schauman who have declined re-election as chairman and member of the board. respectively.

Mr Noble brings more than 30 years of industry experience from both public and private sector markets, most recently as the chief executive and co-founder of UK-listed company Adaptimmune.

Before Adaptimmune, he was the founding CEO of UK-listed company Immunocore, from 2007 to 2014, and previously worked at MediGene, British Biotechnology and Kleinwort Benson Group as director of corporate finance.

Ms Hansson has extensive experience from a variety of industries and geographical markets, and currently she serves as chief financial officer of Systembolaget AB.

