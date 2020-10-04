Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Oxfam welcomes India and South Africa's vaccine proposal

Pharmaceutical
4 October 2020

Responding to South Africa and India’s proposal to waive provisions of the World Trade Organization’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement that protect intellectual property rights, for the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19, Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy lead said:

“This welcome proposal seeks to put the right to health of all people before the profits of a handful of pharmaceutical corporations and should be widely supported.

“World leaders have sai Publishd COVID-19 vaccines and treatments must be global public goods but today they remain the private property of pharmaceutical companies.

“Sharing research and data at this time of unprecedented global crisis is the fastest route to a people’s vaccine and to scale up its production for all.”

A copy of the proposal is available  here

