Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Parexel changes hands for $8.5 billion

Pharmaceutical
3 July 2021

USA-headquartered clinical research organization (CRO) Parexel, focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, has announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement under which it will be acquired by Sweden’s EQT IX fund and the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management from Pamplona Capital Management for $8.5 billion.

Pamplona Capital Management acquired Parexel in September 2017, for about $5 billion.

“Over the past 18 months Parexel has continued its strong growth trajectory delivering on its patients-first focus and accelerating new therapies to patients in need around the world,” said Parexel chief executive Jamie Macdonald.

“With the market for outsourced clinical research services anticipated to grow at a conservative CAGR of 8% to 9%, our focus remains on advancing and innovating Parexel to meet our customers’ needs across the evolving clinical development landscape. EQT and Goldman Sachs support this vision and are committed to investing in Parexel and our people to capitalize on this exciting market opportunity and make a difference for patients.”

The deal comes two weeks after EQT sold Moderna’s supplier Aldevron to medical equipment maker Danaher Corp for about $9.6 billion in an all-cash transaction.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Leap Therapeutics to acquire Macrocure
29 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
FTC approves final order on GSK/Novartis cancer drugs deal
9 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Sweden's Meda buys US specialty drug firm Alaven for $350 million
1 September 2010
Pharmaceutical
Reverse merger best way forward for InDex after clinical failure
21 May 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze