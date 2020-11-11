BRIEF—Pfizer inks deal with Dynamiker

Sunday 11 January 2026

US pharma giant Pfizer signed a strategic partnership with Tianjin-based biotech Dynamiker at the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10.

The two parties will push standards setting for fungus testing labs in China, improving China's fungal disease diagnosis and testing capabilities and improving treatment for patients with fungal diseases in the country.

Pfizer in July filed a new drug application (NDA) for approval in China for the antifungal drug Cresemba (isavuconazole) in two formulations - capsule and injectable.

Cresemba, which treats invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, was developed by Swiss biopharma firm Basilea Pharmaceutica but Pfizer owns the commercial rights in China and several other countries in the Asia Pacific region, as well as Europe.

