Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Pfizer to launch production of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2020

US pharma giant Pfizer has signed an agreement with Russian drugmaker Pharmstandard on the production of four of its anti-cancer drugs at the facilities of the Russian company in the Ufa region.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pfizer will launch the production of drugs for the treatment of breast, lung and kidney cancer, as well as chronic myeloid leukemia, at Pharmstandard-UfaVITA plant.

The initiation of production is scheduled for 2024. It is planned that these drugs will be included in the list of vital and essential drugs in Russia.

Financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

As part of the project, the US company plans to produce about 2 million tablets and capsules for the treatment of oncological diseases per year.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian doctors call on government to ensure supplies of original drugs to domestic market
3 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA imposes partial hold on Epizyme’s lead candidate
26 April 2018
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to start production of Tasigna in Russia
19 August 2014
Pharmaceutical
Pharmacyclics signs deal with Lonza to support manufacturing of Imbruvica
13 January 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze