BRIEF—Pfizer to launch production of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

US pharma giant Pfizer has signed an agreement with Russian drugmaker Pharmstandard on the production of four of its anti-cancer drugs at the facilities of the Russian company in the Ufa region.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pfizer will launch the production of drugs for the treatment of breast, lung and kidney cancer, as well as chronic myeloid leukemia, at Pharmstandard-UfaVITA plant.

The initiation of production is scheduled for 2024. It is planned that these drugs will be included in the list of vital and essential drugs in Russia.

Financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

As part of the project, the US company plans to produce about 2 million tablets and capsules for the treatment of oncological diseases per year.