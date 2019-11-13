BRIEF—Positive reimbursement decision for Elmiron

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has released its final appraisal document (FAD) recommending funding for the use of Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) in England.

NICE has recommended Elmiron as a treatment for bladder pain syndrome (BPS) with glomerulations or Hunner’s lesions (referred to as interstitial cystitis/BPS).

Elmiron, the only licensed oral drug for BPS, is marketed by Irish firm Consilient Health, which has picked up exclusive UK distribution rights to the option from Germany’s bene-Arzneimittel.