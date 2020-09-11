Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Positive reimbursement decision for Tagrisso in UK

Pharmaceutical
11 September 2020

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided a positive decision on AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) for certain people with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The verdict clears the path for the National Health Service (NHS) to offer Tagrisso as a first-line option in England for this patient population.

Jenny Abbott, co-chair of patient advocacy group EGFR Positive UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted that osimertinib has been approved by NICE for use as a treatment for EGFR mutation-positive patients in England.”

It is estimated that approximately 2,200 people will be eligible for treatment with osimertinib in the first-line setting every year.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Pfizer wins patent verdict against AstraZeneca
20 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca in-licenses lung cancer candidate from Allorion
3 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
New FDA approval for Astra Zeneca’s Tagrisso
19 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
US FDA accepts sNDA for Tagrisso in first-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC
18 December 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze