Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Quotient Sciences acquires Arcinova

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2021

Drug development services organization Quotient Sciences has acquired Arcinova, a fellow UK-based multiservice contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With over 40 years of experience and 160 employees, Arcinova provides drug substance, drug product and bioanalysis services to over 200 pharma and biotech customers worldwide.

The acquisition expands Quotient’s service portfolio and will enable the integration of drug substance, drug product and clinical testing capabilities all under one organization — extending the 12-month drug development timeline savings already delivered by Quotient’s flagship platform Translational Pharmaceutics.

As part of the deal, Arcinova’s minority equity partner, BGF, will exit the business, having backed its growth since 2018.

