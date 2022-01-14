Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Rafal Kaminski named CSO at Angelini Pharma

Pharmaceutical
14 January 2022

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Angelini Pharma has appointed Rafal Kaminski as its new chief scientific officer (CSO).

Dr Kaminski has broad international experience in drug discovery and innovation and will lead Angelini Pharma’s R&D strategy.

He will commence his role in January 2022.

“I am excited for Rafal’s appointment which completes our leadership team. He will be instrumental in enabling us to develop a solid leadership in the field of brain health and rare diseases” commented Angelini Pharma chief executive Pierluigi Antonelli.

“Rafal brings a significant wealth of experience having led R&D from discovery to clinical development of small innovative molecules. He will be responsible for driving our current and future pipeline development strategy, including our distinctive research and innovation model,” he added.

Over the past 15 years, Rafal Kaminski has held senior R&D leadership roles at UCB Pharma in Belgium and Roche in Switzerland.

He joins Angelini Pharma from OncoAndredi Therapeutics, a leading biotech company in Poland where he served as and board member.

