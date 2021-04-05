Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—RDIF and Panacea Biotec deal for 100 million doses of Sputnik V

5 April 2021

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec, an Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical producers, have announced a collaboration to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people.

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in The Lancet, a prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal.

