Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—RDIF and União Química file for registration of Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
30 October 2020

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), União Química Farmacêutica Nacional and the government of the State of Paraná have announced the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in order to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, in conformity with the Brazilian regulatory procedures.

Production of the first batches of the Sputnik V vaccine will soon be launched in Brazil as part of the technology transfer agreement between RDIF and União Química.

The efforts of all organizations and individuals involved in the development, testing and production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil are aimed at ensuring access to the vaccine for the population as soon as possible based on the principles of transparency, safety and efficacy, they say.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Argentine approval prompts new promotion of Sputnik Light
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Delta and Omicron-adapted Sputnik V vaccine announced
23 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—RDIF and União Química in Sputnik V vaccine supply deal for Brazil
13 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Newly-merged Binnopharm Group to hold largest portfolio in Russia
19 February 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze