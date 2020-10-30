BRIEF—RDIF and União Química file for registration of Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), União Química Farmacêutica Nacional and the government of the State of Paraná have announced the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in order to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, in conformity with the Brazilian regulatory procedures.

Production of the first batches of the Sputnik V vaccine will soon be launched in Brazil as part of the technology transfer agreement between RDIF and União Química.

The efforts of all organizations and individuals involved in the development, testing and production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil are aimed at ensuring access to the vaccine for the population as soon as possible based on the principles of transparency, safety and efficacy, they say.