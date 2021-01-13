Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—RDIF and União Química in Sputnik V vaccine supply deal for Brazil

13 January 2021

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and leading Brazilian pharma União Química have agreed to supply to the country 10 million doses of the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in the first quarter of 2021 with deliveries beginning in January.

The agreement was reached at the meeting between the chief executive of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev and the president of União Química Fernando De Castro Marques today

The parties discussed the key points of cooperation on Sputnik V vaccine and further joint steps to fight the pandemic.

As part of the partnership with União Química, the RDIF actively facilitated the transfer of technology to launch the production of Sputnik V in Brazil, including provision of documents and biomaterials.

Local production of Sputnik V in Brazil was launched in January.

The RDIF and União Química will apply for emergency use authorization of Sputnik V in Brazil this week.

Sputnik V has been approved under emergency use authorization procedure in a number of countries now including Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Serbia and Palestine.

