Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—RDIF notes progress towards EU review of its Sputnik V

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2021

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirms that the Scientific Review was held yesterday between its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific teams.

Over 20 top international experts and scientists took part in the review.

Recommendations based on the results of the Scientific Review are expected to be sent to the Sputnik V team in seven-10 days.

The RDIF has filed a registration application and expects the first rolling review to be held in February.

Basing on the series of reviews, the EMA will decide on the authorization of the Sputnik V vaccine for the European Union.

Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Belarus have already granted Emergency Use Authorization for Sputnik V vaccine.

On January 22, World Health Organization is holding a pre-submission review of Sputnik V application.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Argentine approval prompts new promotion of Sputnik Light
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Delta and Omicron-adapted Sputnik V vaccine announced
23 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—RDIF and União Química in Sputnik V vaccine supply deal for Brazil
13 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Newly-merged Binnopharm Group to hold largest portfolio in Russia
19 February 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze