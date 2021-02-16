Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Real-world data support trial findings on Pfizer/BioNTech jab

Pharmaceutical
16 February 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech’s BNT162b2 can cut the number of symptomatic COVID-19 infections by 94%, according to real-world data from Israel.

These data from the Clalit Research Institute come from around 1.2 million people, half of whom received the full two-dose course of the mRNA-based vaccine.

The analysis, which supports findings from clinical trials of the vaccine, found that the efficacy of BNT162b2 was maintained in all age groups, including those over 70 years old.

