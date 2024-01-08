Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Revagenix completes series B financing round

Pharmaceutical
8 January 2024

California’s Revagenix has closed a series B funding round from core investors Tenmile and Novo Holdings, raising an undisclosed sum.

The antibiotic specialist has appointed new board members, Cristina Larkin, Bruce Montgomery and Michael Lamprecht, in conjunction with the financing.

Revagenix benefits from ongoing funding from two product development contracts with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Chief operating officer Andrew McCandlish said the firm was positioned: “to advance multiple home-grown programs with substantive differentiation into the clinic.”

He added: “This continued partnership with NIAID is crucial in the current market environment, providing essential support for our antibiotic research and development programs.”

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A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.






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