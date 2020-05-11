Roche honorary chairman Fritz Gerber dies at the age of 91

Swiss pharma giant Roche today announced that, on May 10, Dr Fritz Gerber, a formative figure in the company’s history, died in his 92nd year.
For more than two decades, he had shaped Roche's development into a leading global healthcare company in an exceptionally successful dual role as group chief executive (1978-1998) and chairman of the board (1978-2001). He remained closely associated with Roche throughout his life as honorary chairman.
Starting at the end of the 1970s, Dr Gerber led the company from a difficult situation to new success. Under his leadership, Roche's group structures were fundamentally renewed and decentralized – ranging from focusing on the core businesses to modernizing the capital structure. This created a fundamental change at Roche that still encourages entrepreneurial thinking today, and empowers employees to make their mark.
"It is largely thanks to Fritz Gerber that Roche found its way back onto the road to success at the end of the last millennium. He was deeply convinced of the value of long-term thinking, which still characterizes Roche today. He impressed me very much with his friendliness and Bernese charm, but also with his clarity and consistency,” explained Dr Christoph Franz, chairman of the Roche board.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze