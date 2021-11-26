Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Roche shareholders vote for share buy-back from Novartis

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2021

Earlier this month, Novartis agreed to sell 53.3 million (around 33%) bearer shares of fellow Swiss pharma giant Roche in a bilateral transaction to Roche for a total consideration of $20.7 billion.

At today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the board of directors of Swiss pharma giant Roche therefore proposed the approval of a share capital reduction by cancellation of 53,309,000 bearer shares to be repurchased from Novartis and the approval of the interim financial statements prepared for the purpose of this transaction.

Today's meeting approved all proposals of the board of directors with a majority of 99.85%.

Therefore, the corporate law requirements for the repurchase have been satisfied. The closing of the repurchase transaction is expected to take place in early December 2021.

Christoph Franz, chairman of Roche's board, commented: "Today's resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting are in the best economic and strategic interest of Roche. As a result, we will be even better positioned to make a contribution to the health of people around the world."

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to leave Lonza
18 September 2023
Pharmaceutical
Next-gen obesity start-up SixPeaks Bio debuts with $110 million funding
23 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lonza appoints Wolfgang Wienand as new CEO
2 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Changes to Roche’s enlarged corporate executive committee
28 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze