Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Russia posts significant increase pharma production this year

Pharmaceutical
15 December 2020

The production of drugs in Russia for 10 months of the current year grew to 399.1 billion roubles ($5.4 billion), which is 17% higher than in the same period in 2019, according to a recent report from the Russian pharma analytics agency RNC Pharma.

In volume terms, the growth was lower, being equivalent to +12.4% to 4 billion packages.

According to the analysts, devaluation of rouble was one of the reasons for the growth achieved in value terms.

In the overall structure of the market, the best sales’ dynamics was observed in the case of inexpensive and massively demanded drugs, of which overall shipments to the market this year amounted to almost 500 million packages, up 29% more than a year earlier.

Of these, biggest growth was demonstrated by the segment of antibiotics-azalides (shipments of which to the domestic market increased 3.5-fold), antiviral drugs (by three times), rehydrating agents (by 2.4 times).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AbbVie to launch production of anti-hepatitis drugs in Russia
3 July 2015
Pharmaceutical
Russia may face a shortage of drugs against HIV
2 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas explains decision on Wilprafen production in Russia
8 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Russia cutting centralized state purchases of anti-HIV drugs
12 June 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze