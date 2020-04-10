BRIEF—Sanofi to donate 100 million hydroxychloroquine doses

As of today (April 10), French pharma major Sanofi has committed to donating 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to 50 countries around the world, and has begun to progressively deliver the medicine to authorities that have requested it.
Sanofi however warns that, while hydroxychloroquine is generating a lot of hope for patients suffering with COVID-19 around the world, it should be remembered that there are no results from ongoing studies confirming the benefits of this treatment currently used for malaria and certain inflammatory conditions, for the new coronavirus, and the results may be positive or negative.
Meantime, the company says:
Paul Hudson, chief executive of Sanofi, is calling for greater international cooperation among the entire hydroxychloroquine chain, if proven safe and effective in COVID-19.
The company is also exploring alternative treatment options such as Kevzara (sarilumab) for severe COVID-19 patients, and leveraging its expertise to develop a new vaccine.
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