Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Scott Cooke named BMS' GM for UK and Ireland

Pharmaceutical
18 August 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb stalwart Scott Cooke has been named the company’s general manager for the UK and Ireland, replacing Lynelle Hoch who has been promoted into a new role at the group’s corporate headquarters in the USA.

Mr Cooke’s roles across BMS over the past 20 years include being general manager across a cluster of nine countries spanning Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, Turkey, Israel and India.

He has also been general manager of the Benelux cluster and had prior experience in the UK and Ireland as the Oncology Business Unit director.

“The UK and Ireland are at an important juncture of pandemic recovery, and my focus now will be on continuing our partnerships with health services and healthcare professionals to better serve patients,” Mr Cooke said.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Jonathan Knowles named as executive chairman of the board of Immunocore and Adaptimmune
20 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Interview: Clinigen’s CEO Peter George on the company’s record growth
15 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Aveo Oncology appoints Michael Bailey as president
7 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Kesios Therapeutics raises £19 million; names executives
2 December 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze