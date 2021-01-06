Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Servier and X-Chem collaborate on neurological diseases

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2021

French pharma company governed by a non-profit foundation Servier and X-Chem, a US privately held drug discovery company announced today a partnership to identify and develop novel small molecules for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Under the terms of the multi-target agreement, X-Chem will utilize its DNA-Encoded library (DEL) platform to identify novel small molecule leads directed towards central nervous system (CNS) targets of interest to Servier.

The parties may further progress identified leads into protein-degrading chimeric molecules, with X-Chem leading the design and synthesis of bispecific degrader molecules.

Servier will be responsible for advancing any promising candidates through pre-clinical and clinical development and retains all rights for the commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration.

X-Chem will receive research payments and is entitled to additional payments upon the achievement of certain success milestones.

