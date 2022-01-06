Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Shield out-licenses Canadian rights to Accrufer/Feraccru

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2022

UK-based iron deficiency specialist Shield Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive licence agreement for Accrufer/Feraccru (ferric maltol) with KYE Pharmaceuticals in Canada.

The privately-held Canadian firm will undertake and be responsible for all costs, both clinical and regulatory, related to activities required to achieve marketing authorization and commercialization of Accrufer in Canada. Shield will be responsible for all manufacturing costs of goods sold in the country.

Shield will receive an upfront payment of £150,000 ($203,000) and is eligible to receive up to £850,000 in development and sales milestones. For the term of the agreement, Shield will also receive double-digit royalties on net sales of Accrufer.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Licence agreement secured in China for Feraccru/Accrufer
13 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Shield out-licences Accrufer in South Korea
12 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Shield Thera and Viatris to co-commercialize Accrufer in USA
17 December 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze