BRIEF—Simcere plans $500 million IPO

Simcere Pharmaceutical has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong to raise $500 million, part of which will go to R&D for cancer and CNS treatments, according to the prospectus.

The Nanjing, China-based company used to be listed in the NYSE, but was taken private in 2013.

The company expects three drugs/candidates will be launched in China in the next two years.

These are: