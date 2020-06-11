Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Simcere plans $500 million IPO

Pharmaceutical
11 June 2020

Simcere Pharmaceutical has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong to raise $500 million, part of which will go to R&D for cancer and CNS treatments, according to the prospectus.

The Nanjing, China-based company used to be listed in the NYSE, but was taken private in 2013.

The company expects three drugs/candidates will be launched in China in the next two years.

These are:

  • edaravone Injection for stroke, which is expected to get a New Drug Application (NDA) approval in later 2020;
  • KN035 (envafolimab), an anti-PD L1 monoclonal antibody (MAb) for solid tumor that is under Phase III studies; and
  • the rheumatoid arthritis treatment Orencia (abatacept), which received NDA approval in January and is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of 2020. Orencia was developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and was licensed for commercialization in China to Simcere is 2013.


