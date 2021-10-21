Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Small Pharma scores Innovation Passport designation for SPL026

21 October 2021

UK-based psychedelic-assisted therapy company Small Pharma has been granted an Innovation Passport designation from the British medicines regulator for lead candidate SPL026.

The designation provides access to a special pathway designed to speed up time to market and facilitate patient access to emerging and novel treatments.

Small Pharma is developing SPL026 as an option for major depressive disorder (MDD).

Chief medical officer Carol Routledge said: “SPL026 entered clinical trials at the beginning of 2021 and this designation marks an important step forward towards an accelerated drug approval pathway for bringing the benefits of SPL026 to market for patients suffering with MDD.”



A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






