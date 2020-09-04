Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Sputnik V data published in The Lancet

Pharmaceutical
4 September 2020

Russia has highlighted the publication of a scientific article on the results of Phase I/II clinical trials on its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

The Lancet  http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31866-3/fulltext has included the results of the trial, carried out in primates, Syrian hamsters and transgenic mice, with the data showing 100% protective efficacy of the vaccine.

Russia approved the vaccine despite the lack of Phase III data offering proof of the product’s safety or efficacy.

