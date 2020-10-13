Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Studies on Shionogi's cefiderocol appear in The Lancet Infectious Diseases

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2020

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi has announced the back-to-back publication of two studies in The Lancet Infectious Diseases highlighting the efficacy and safety of cefiderocol against some of the most difficult-to-treat Gram-negative bacterial infections.

These infections include nosocomial pneumonia, bloodstream infections, sepsis, and complicated urinary tract infections.

The publication of these results are a boost for the marketing of cefiderocol, which this year received European Commission marketing authorisation for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults with limited treatment options, under the brand name Fetcroja.

Cefiderocol is the first treatment which provides coverage against all Gram-negative pathogens considered of critical priority by the World Health Organization.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive results for cefiderocol in cUTI clinical trial
12 January 2017
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi reports positive cefiderocol results in nosocomial pneumonia
9 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi presents largest global real-world evidence study of cefiderocol
17 October 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze