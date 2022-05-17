Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Synairgen presents SNG001 data at ATS 2022

Pharmaceutical
17 May 2022

British respiratory company Synairgen is  presenting full data from the Phase III SPRINTER trial of its COVID-19 therapy SNG001 at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society (ATS 2022).

The trial has been testing the novel interferon-beta formulation for use in people that are hospitalized with the disease.

The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of discharge from hospital and recovery.

However, the firm said that post hoc analyses showed “an encouraging signal in reduction in the relative risk (RRR) of progression to severe disease or death within 35 days.”

Chief scientific officer Phillip Monk said the analyses “suggest that SNG001 may be having a beneficial effect with respect to prevention of severe disease or death.”

He added: “These results provide a strong clinical rationale to continue to investigate SNG001 in a trial evaluating progression and/or mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and more widely in patients with severe viral lung infections.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus treatments - the current state of play
14 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze