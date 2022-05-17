BRIEF—Synairgen presents SNG001 data at ATS 2022

British respiratory company Synairgen is presenting full data from the Phase III SPRINTER trial of its COVID-19 therapy SNG001 at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society (ATS 2022).

The trial has been testing the novel interferon-beta formulation for use in people that are hospitalized with the disease.

The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of discharge from hospital and recovery.

However, the firm said that post hoc analyses showed “an encouraging signal in reduction in the relative risk (RRR) of progression to severe disease or death within 35 days.”

Chief scientific officer Phillip Monk said the analyses “suggest that SNG001 may be having a beneficial effect with respect to prevention of severe disease or death.”

He added: “These results provide a strong clinical rationale to continue to investigate SNG001 in a trial evaluating progression and/or mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and more widely in patients with severe viral lung infections.”