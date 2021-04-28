BRIEF—Syngene and BMS extend collaboration to 2030

Indian contract research, development and manufacturing organization Syngene has extended its research collaboration with US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb through the end of 2030.

The breadth of drug discovery research conducted will be expanded, including chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, as well as translational medicine research and pharmaceutical development, including chemical process development and analytical sciences.

The collaboration dates back to 1998 and the dedicated Biocon BMS Research and Development Center (BBRC), Syngene's first dedicated R&D center, was fully commissioned in 2009.

Since then, the BBRC has become a major strategic R&D site for BMS, covering several areas of integrated drug discovery and development research activities in various therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, fibrosis, immunology and oncology.