BRIEF—Takeda names new president of Japan Pharma Business Unit

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical today announced that Milano Furuta, Takeda’s current global corporate strategy officer and chief of staff, has been appointed as president of the Japan Pharma Business Unit (JPBU) effective April 1, 2021.

Masato Iwasaki will transition from the role on March 31, 2021.

Mr Iwasaki, who started with Takeda in 1985, will remain on Takeda’s board of directors and shift to a Japan general affairs role.



“With more than a decade at Takeda in a range of roles that transcend national and cultural boundaries, Milano has a proven track record, and I am confident that his exceptional leadership, character and business insight will help position the JPBU for new opportunities and growth on its transformational journey,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda’s president and chief executive.



Mr Furuta joined Takeda in 2010, serving in a range of corporate strategy and planning and global business development roles, including multiple international functions in several countries including Japan, Switzerland, Mexico and Sweden.

He has also led projects to optimize Takeda’s commercial organization and launch products in the areas of oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism.

Prior to joining Takeda, Mr Furuta was engaged in investment and banking at an investment management firm in the USA and financial institution in Japan.