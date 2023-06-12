Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—TGA fines drugmaker for unlawfully advertising medical cannabis product

Pharmaceutical
12 June 2023

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has issued five infringement notices totalling A$66,600 ($45,000) to Affinity Corp Australia for the alleged unlawful advertising of medicinal cannabis products.

The company allegedly promoted the use of unapproved prescription-only medicinal cannabis products, including its own products.

Businesses can only advertise prescription-only medicines exclusively to health professionals and not to the public.

The TGA facilitates legal pathways for doctors to prescribe medicinal cannabis products to patients.

Advertising of prescription-only medicines directly to consumers undermines the doctor-patient relationship and may create an inappropriate demand for medicines which may not be right for the individual.

Ensuring compliance with the import, advertising and supply requirements of the Therapeutic Goods Act in relation to medicinal cannabis is a priority for the TGA.

The medicines regulator added: “We will continue to investigate and take action in relation to alleged non-compliant advertising of medicinal cannabis products to the public. The TGA has published several medicinal cannabis resources for consumers, health professionals and businesses.”

More on this story...

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Former MP to chair Australian Advisory Council on the Medicinal Use of Cannabis
23 December 2016
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First license granted for commercially grown medicinal cannabis in Australia
8 March 2017
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Medicinal cannabis scheme license applications open in Australia
31 October 2016
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Australian government to allow medicinal cannabis exports
4 January 2018


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