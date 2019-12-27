Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Theravance Biopharma Inks deal with Pfizer

Pharmaceutical
27 December 2019

Ireland-incorporated Theravance Biopharma and US pharma giant Pfizer have entered into a global license agreement for the former’s preclinical program for skin-targeted, locally-acting pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that can be rapidly metabolized.

The compounds in this program target validated pro-inflammatory pathways and are specifically designed to possess skin-selective activity with minimal systemic exposure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Theravance will receive an upfront cash payment of $10 million and will be eligible to receive up to an additional $240 million in development and sales milestone payments from Pfizer.

In addition, Theravance will be eligible to receive royalties on worldwide net sales of any potential products emerging from the program.

"We believe that this global agreement with Pfizer provides further validation of our unique expertise in the discovery and development of innovative, organ-selective JAK inhibitors. As a clear global leader in the field of JAK inhibition, Pfizer is ideally positioned to advance this program and unlock its therapeutic potential," said Rick Winningham, chief executive of Theravance Biopharma.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sandoz in deal to commercialize Anacor’s Kerydin in USA
22 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
Antares Pharma regains US rights to Otrexup
30 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—GSK sells five OTC brands to Crown Labs
1 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF — Medimetriks divests exclusive US rights for Xepi to Cutanea
6 March 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze