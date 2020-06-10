Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Today's China snippets

Pharmaceutical
10 June 2020

Chinese pharma Hengrui and its Japanese peer Oncolys Biopharma have terminated their partnership on the potential solid tumor treatment telomelysin (OBP-301), an oncolytic virus.

Hengrui licensed the candidate in 2016 to develop and commercialize it in greater China, but the two companies grew apart over drug development strategies, according to Oncolys.

In China, the candidate is still under pre-clinical development. #

Oncolys is actively seeking a new partner in the greater China area.

China has about 10 oncolytic virus candidates in various clinical stages, including Adlai Nortye's pelareorep (licensed from the Canadian biotech Oncolytics in 2017) under Phase III studies treating late-stage/metastatic breast cancer, and Orien Gene's potential melanoma treatment OrienX010 that is under Phase II studies.

Approval of Kang Hong

Separately, Kang Hong Pharma, a biotech based in Chengdu, Sichuan province, has received approval of its new drug application for its neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) injection Lumitin (conbercept).

In China, Lumitin was approved for three indications - nAMD, pm choroidal neovascularization (CNV) and diabetic macular edema (DME)-induced eyesight damages.

Lumitin sales in China reached1 billion renminbi ($141.4 million) in 2019, up 32.5% from 2018, according to NMPA.

The drug was developed by the Chinese scientist Michael Yu, chief executive at the biotech Innovent.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze