Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Tvardi Therapeutics appoints new CEO

Pharmaceutical
12 December 2018

STAT3 inhibitor specialist Tvardi Therapeutics has appointed Imran Alibhai as chief executive.

Dr Alibhai was formerly managing director at DNAtrix, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oncolytic viruses for cancer.

During this time he helped raise multiple rounds of financing, and kicked off a Phase II immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co.

Co-founder Ron DePinho said the appointment would “accelerate the development of our lead products through proof-of-concept trials in oncology as well as progress our programs in inflammation and fibrosis.”

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