BRIEF—Tvardi Therapeutics appoints new CEO

STAT3 inhibitor specialist Tvardi Therapeutics has appointed Imran Alibhai as chief executive.

Dr Alibhai was formerly managing director at DNAtrix, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oncolytic viruses for cancer.

During this time he helped raise multiple rounds of financing, and kicked off a Phase II immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co.

Co-founder Ron DePinho said the appointment would “accelerate the development of our lead products through proof-of-concept trials in oncology as well as progress our programs in inflammation and fibrosis.”