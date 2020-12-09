Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—UAE backs Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical
9 December 2020

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) health ministry says an interim analysis of in-country phase-three clinical trials of Chinese-made Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine has 86% efficacy against the infection, according to a report by the Aljazeera state news agency.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday it had officially “registered” the Beijing Institute of Biological Products’ inactivated vaccine, which was developed jointly with China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary.

In July, the UAE started Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

In September, it authorized emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China.

The analysis also shows “99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Meantime, according to the Financial Times, Sinopharm, which also is preparing to distribute a second vaccine developed with the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, has said it would have manufactured 100 million doses of the two vaccines by the end this year and could provide as many as 1 billion doses by the end of 2021.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Leading Chinese hepatitis B vaccine makers stop production; Pfizer drug import halted
3 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
China bans BioKangtai hepatitis B vaccine
26 December 2013
Pharmaceutical
The first Sabin IPV approved by China FDA
19 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Positive WHO assessment of China’s vaccines regulatory authority
6 July 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze