BRIEF—UK approves Nuromol for general sale

Following a public consultation, the UK’s Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is making Nuromol, which ontains 200mg of ibuprofen and 500mg of paracetamol per tablet, available as a General Sales medicine, meaning it can be bought without the need to visit a pharmacy.

“This reclassification to general sales list will help people to manage their pain where paracetamol or ibuprofen alone have not provided adequate pain relief,” said Dr Sarah Branch, MHRA director of vigilance and risk management, adding: “Wider availability of medicinal products and improved patient access and choice remain high on the health agenda. The MHRA is committed to improving access to medicinal products for self-care where it is safe to do so.”

Sold by UK firm Reckitt Benckiser, Nuromol is used for the temporary relief of mild to moderate pain associated with migraine, headache, backache, period pain, dental pain, rheumatic and muscular pain, pain of non-serious arthritis, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat, and fever when paracetamol or ibuprofen alone have not provided adequate pain relief.